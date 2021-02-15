BJD gears up ahead of CM Naveen Patnaik’s visit to Sundargarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has started a massive build-up in Sundargarh district ahead of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s proposed visit to Rourkela on February 16 to lay foundation stone of the country’s largest hockey stadium on the campus of the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT).

Sources said 17 ministers will camp at all the 17 blocks of the district to launch construction of the block-level hockey stadiums.

Several ministers are already camping in the district to mobilise crowd at the block level where the foundation stone ceremony will be live streamed. As many as 90 MLAs will be present in the district on the day.

Party’s secretary (organisation) Pranab Prakash Das is already camping in the district to make the event a grand success. Steps are also being taken to ensure that there will be no protest by Opposition BJP and Congress leaders during the CM’s visit.

The Chief Minister had announced on December 25 that India’s biggest hockey stadium will come up at Rourkela with a capacity of 20,000 to host matches of FIH Men’s World Cup in 2023.

​The stadium will be spread over 15 acres of land and have all the modern amenities. A high-level team had visited Rourkela to review the infrastructure.