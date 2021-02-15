STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha police release Rs 20,000 reward posters of missing girl

In the posters, police have urged the public to provide any information about the missing girl through the shared mobile numbers.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Police pasted posters of the missing girl at various locations and even fixed them on passenger vehicles. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: After groping in the dark for last seven months, Binjharpur police released posters announcing a cash reward of Rs 20,000 for information about two and a half-year-old girl Pihu who went missing from Madhusudanpur village in August last year.

The police action came after the girl’s mother threatened to sit on a dharna in front of the Odisha Legislative Assembly from February 25. Earlier on Saturday, Jajpur SP Rahul PR visited Binjharpur police station to review the status of Pihu’s case. The SP has formed a special team to probe the case.

Police pasted posters of the missing girl at various locations and even fixed them on passenger vehicles. In the posters, police have urged the public to provide any information about the missing girl through the shared mobile numbers. Besides, police started to dry the pond near Pihu’s house on the day suspecting that the girl might have drowned.

However, Pihu’s mother termed police efforts as useless. Expressing displeasure over the progress of the probe, she said, she been claiming that Pihu was kidnapped. “My child was playing along with three other kids outside the house on August 9. While the three kids are safe, my child is missing,” she said.

Pihu’s mother had lodged a complaint about her missing daughter the same day and the police could have immediately searched the pond, she said. “Police are drying up the pond after seven months. When there was need for searching and tracing my daughter, police failed. Now, it is all useless,” she said.

Pihu went missing in the afternoon of August 9. The parents immediately lodged a complaint with police alleging that their daughter was kidnapped. After failing to get justice from the local police, they met Jajpur SP and Collector but to no avail.

The parents then went to Bhubaneswar and staged dharna before the residence of Woman and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu last month. They could not meet the Minister as she was out of town.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Police
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue at Tapovan Tunnel (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: Rescue work continues at Tapovan, 25 people still missing
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp