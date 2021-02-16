Jagannath temple heritage corridor project gets nod

By Express News Service

PURI: The draft architectural plan and design of the Sri Jagannath temple heritage corridor project with an estimated cost of Rs 3,200 crore was given the green signal by the temple managing committee on Sunday.

It would be sent to the State government for approval. Under the plan, as many as 22 projects will be executed in three phases within a couple of years.

Initially, Rs 800 crore would be made available from the State government’s Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture at Puri (ABADHA) scheme followed by another Rs 265 crore in the first phase.

The projects include Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA) building redevelopment, Srimandir reception centre, Jagannath cultural centre including Raghunandan library, integrated command and control centre, Badadanda heritage streetscape, Srimandir amenities improvement, Sri Setu, Jagannath Ballav pilgrim centre, multilevel car parking, municipal market development, Swargdwar development, Pramod Udyan, Gurukulam, Mahodadhi market, beach front development, Puri lake, Musa river revival plan, Atharnala and housing for sevayats.

The heritage corridor would be divided into nine zones. First, a seven metre green buffer zone adjacent to Meghanad Prachir would come up followed by 10 metre Antar Parikrama to be used for ceremonial procession of the deities, eight metre outer pradikshyan for devotees and a 10 metre public conveyance zone having restrooms, drinking water fountain, information-cum-donation kiosks and shelter pavilions.

Besides, a five metre service lane for maintenance of the corridor, 4.5 metre dedicated shuttle-cum-emergency lane, 7.5 metre mixed traffic lane to aid movement of vehicles around the corridor and seven metre wide shaded footpath with trees will be constructed. The eastern plaza of the corridor is proposed as a large open space.

The reception centre would house 6,000 devotees, cloakroom facility for 4,000 families while mutts will be developed in Kalingan style architecture. Around 15.65 acre land has been acquired for the heritage corridor.

While land has been purchased directly from 115 families, 512 shops and 24 lodges were evicted for the 75 metre corridor project. They were paid Rs 234.18 crore.

Similarly, property of 25 mutts was acquired at a cost of Rs 36.26 crore. As many as 526 street vendors were paid Rs 9 crore. The total cost paid for the corridor was Rs 289.34 crore.

Earlier, 51 meetings were held for approval of the project which was announced by the State government in October, 2019. Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb presided over the meeting while chief administrator of SJTA Dr Krishan Kumar presented the detailed project plan.

Ambitious Plan