Security to be beefed  up for Odisha Budget session

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 25 platoons of police force will be deployed around the State Assembly for Budget session that is set to commence on Thursday. The decision to enhance security comes in wake of three suicide bids near the Assembly during the Winter session last year.

The police force will be deployed at Assembly, Lok Seva Bhawan and Lower PMG during the session and more security personnel will be present in the high security zone to prevent protests and other untoward incidents. Legal action would also be initiated against anyone attempting suicide, Commissionerate police said.

Police are also planning not to allow movement of the general public on the roads in front of the Secretariat and the Assembly during the Budget session. Commuters wanting to go towards Rabindra Mandap Square from AG Square and vice-versa will be diverted towards the service road behind IG Park. Similarly, commuters from Bidyut Marg will be diverted towards Naatala.

Barricading will be done at three points near the Assembly and Secretariat. This apart, a police team will remain on stand-by with blankets and water to prevent any self-immolation bid.

Police sources said Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay will review the security arrangements for the Budget session of the Assembly.

Father of Jharaphula Nayak, who was allegedly killed last month and her body was dumped in Kuakhia, recently threatened to commit self-immolation in front of the Assembly alleging tardy investigation by Jajpur police.