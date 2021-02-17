STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Board exams ahead: Teacher shortage hits Class X students

The situation has gone bad to worse in 67 high schools where both PCM and CBZ posts are lying vacant.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation | (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Even as the State government has asked the schools to conduct classes for a minimum of 100 days from January 8 to April 26 for Class X students, academic activities at government-run institutions across the district are in a disarray due to shortage of teachers. 

As many as 469 posts of teachers are lying vacant since long in different high schools affecting the quality of education. While there are 476 government-run high schools in the district, 180 trained graduate Arts teachers, 32 CBZ (chemistry, botany, zoology) and 37 PCM (physics, chemistry, mathematics) teachers’ posts are lying vacant. Similarly, posts of 58 physical education teachers, 97 Hindi, 62 Sanskrit and three Urdu teachers are vacant.

The situation has gone bad to worse in 67 high schools where both PCM and CBZ posts are lying vacant. As a result, teachers of other disciplines are managing the affairs.The large-scale vacancy of teachers has crippled the teaching and learning of Class X students who are preparing for the upcoming High School Certificate (HSC) Examinations-2021.Adding to the woes, the post of district education officer (DEO) is also lying vacant affecting inspection and supervision activities. 

Additional District Education Officer Sasmita Sahoo, who is in-charge of DEO, said in order to ensure 100 days of classroom study for Class X students, steps have been taken for appointment of guest teachers to overcome the crisis. “The process of appointment of guest teachers is on. Till date, we have appointed 190 guest teachers including 93 trained graduate Arts, 20 CBZ, 26 PCM, 33 Sanskrit and 18 Hindi teachers,” said Sahoo. 

The retired and experienced teachers are being appointed as guest teachers who have been instructed to teach students for 20 days in a month with a consolidated pay of Rs 12,000, she added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Class X students Odisha board exams
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp