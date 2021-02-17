STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Resurging covid cases: Odisha may go the Maharashtra way

Health experts sounded an alarm warning that the things may go out of hand if the violators continue to get cold shouldered by the enforcement agencies. 

Published: 17th February 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test at the district administration office, coronavirus

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State might have got some respite with a significant decline in infections but poor compliance of Covid-19 norms and slack enforcement has fuelled the apprehension of a resurgence.Fears of a second wave in the country have emerged with a renewed spike in cases in several parts. While Gujarat has extended the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till February 28 following spurt in cases, people in Mumbai have been warned of another stretch of lockdown in coming days if they do not follow rules. In the Southern region, the infection in Kerala refuses to die down. 

However, back home, people have thrown all caution to the wind as if the pandemic is over. Be it public transport or crowded markets, people are violating the guidelines with impunity by not wearing masks or maintaining safe distance.

Even as the February guidelines issued by the Odisha Government mandate compulsory use of face masks in public places, workplace and public transport besides physical distancing, hardly does anyone follow them. The guidelines also put onus on shops and commercial establishments to ensure physical distancing and use of face cover/mask by employees and customers. They were to be made liable for any violation which may lead to penal action including closure/sealing of the premises. But they are giving two hoots to the norms.

Health experts sounded an alarm warning that the things may go out of hand if the violators continue to get cold shouldered by the enforcement agencies. Former member of ICMR and noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said in initial days people used to follow the guidelines due to fear for the disease and stricter enforcement. Since the fear of the infection subsided following decline in cases, poor or no enforcement by the administration is responsible for the non adherence of the norms. If no action is taken immediately, it is a matter of time to see the spike in cases like other states, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid cases Odisha coronavirus
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp