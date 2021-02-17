Resurging covid cases: Odisha may go the Maharashtra way

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State might have got some respite with a significant decline in infections but poor compliance of Covid-19 norms and slack enforcement has fuelled the apprehension of a resurgence.Fears of a second wave in the country have emerged with a renewed spike in cases in several parts. While Gujarat has extended the night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot till February 28 following spurt in cases, people in Mumbai have been warned of another stretch of lockdown in coming days if they do not follow rules. In the Southern region, the infection in Kerala refuses to die down.

However, back home, people have thrown all caution to the wind as if the pandemic is over. Be it public transport or crowded markets, people are violating the guidelines with impunity by not wearing masks or maintaining safe distance.

Even as the February guidelines issued by the Odisha Government mandate compulsory use of face masks in public places, workplace and public transport besides physical distancing, hardly does anyone follow them. The guidelines also put onus on shops and commercial establishments to ensure physical distancing and use of face cover/mask by employees and customers. They were to be made liable for any violation which may lead to penal action including closure/sealing of the premises. But they are giving two hoots to the norms.

Health experts sounded an alarm warning that the things may go out of hand if the violators continue to get cold shouldered by the enforcement agencies. Former member of ICMR and noted microbiologist Dr Tribhuban Mohan Mohapatra said in initial days people used to follow the guidelines due to fear for the disease and stricter enforcement. Since the fear of the infection subsided following decline in cases, poor or no enforcement by the administration is responsible for the non adherence of the norms. If no action is taken immediately, it is a matter of time to see the spike in cases like other states, he added.