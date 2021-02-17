STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Petition seeks Orissa HC intervention into shelters for urban homeless

The Registry had referred the petition to the High Court Legal Services Committee which has asked its lawyer Ashok Prasad Mishra to give his legal opinion on the matter. 

Published: 17th February 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A letter petition has been filed in the Orissa High Court seeking judicial intervention in implementation of the Supreme Court’s directive on right to shelter of homeless persons in urban areas. 

The apex court, in a judgment, had ordered construction of shelters for the urban homeless in each State/Union Territory as per operational guidelines for Scheme of Shelters for Urban Homeless under National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM). The letter petition to enforce the directive in Odisha in letter and spirit was filed by Dibyajyoti Palei of ‘Mo Odisha Mahan’, a social service organisation of Bhubaneswar. 

As per the petition, the State government has constructed shelters for urban homeless at Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Berhampur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Baripada and other towns. The shelters have a total capacity of 500 beds, which is less than one percent of the total population of people residing on footpaths. 

The shelters, which do not provide food to the inmates and amenities like clothing and healthcare, are lying vacant as their caretakers seek documents like Aadhaar and voter ID cards from the homeless. “This has emerged as a bottleneck in successful implementation of the Supreme Court’s directive. The destitute suffer due to lack of official recognition,” the petition states. 

The Registry had referred the petition to the High Court Legal Services Committee which has asked its lawyer Ashok Prasad Mishra to give his legal opinion on the matter. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
urban homeless
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp