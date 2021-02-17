Nayagarh minor rape and murder case: SIT submits chargesheet, AV clip key evidence

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: IN a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Nayagarh minor rape and murder case, submitted its chargesheet in which it has ruled out use of any chemical substance to decompose the body. “There was nothing to suggest use of any corrosive or chemical substance on the remains of the deceased,” the SIT stated in the charge sheet filed in the POCSO court on Monday.

The chargesheet said autopsy report mentioned about the skull found separated from the body and the rest parts were found connected to each other by very less amount of soft tissues. It shows that the entire bony structure was available at the time of autopsy, it added.

Sources said the SIT, during its investigation found that the advance decomposition of the body destroyed the anatomical identity of the individual organs making it beyond scientific feasibility to opine whether any organ was removed prior to or immediately after the death of the victim whose body remains were found in the backyard of her house at Jadupur village.

Tests at the State Forensic Science Laboratory had found semen stains of a male on the upper part of the skirt worn by the deceased basing on which it was deduced that it was a case of rape and murder. After the SIT arrived at the logical conclusion that a minor is the prime accused in the case, he was arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge (POCSO) in Nayagarh on December 21. Subsequently the case was transferred to a children’s court in Nayagarh.

Sources said the SIT in its chargesheet has said that the polygraph test of the accused revealed ‘deceptive response’ with respect to the relevant questions asked.

The suspect during counselling confessed to have throttled the minor girl after raping her which he committed after watching porn videos from the internet on the mobile phone of his sister on the previous night of the incident, the report stated. The audio-visual clip of the confession has also been submitted to the court as evidence.

The chargesheet also revealed that SIT found independent witnesses who had seen the minor girl going to the accused’s house which was the last time she was seen alive. Another witness had seen the youth exiting with a jute sack from his house around the time of disposal of the body. Statements of the key witnesses were recorded by a judicial magistrate under section 164 CrPC.