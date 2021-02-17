STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three fake Maoists held on extortion charge  

The accused had allegedly been extorting money from a fellow villager by masquerading as Maoists.  

Published: 17th February 2021 08:21 AM

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Three persons impersonating as Maoists were arrested on extortion charges by M Rampur police in Kalahandi on Monday.  The accused, 45-year-old Lakshmidhar Patra and two minors of Dudkaranja village under the M Rampur police limits, had allegedly been extorting money from a fellow villager by masquerading as Maoists.  

Police said the villager (who did not wish to be named) in his complaint stated that  he found two letters pasted on the wall in front of his house on February 8. In the letter, the villager was threatened to deposit `20,000 in a particular account number within 24 hours  failing which he would be killed.

Out of fear, the villager deposited the money but five days later, he filed a police complaint. During investigation, it was found that three persons- Patra and the two minors- from the same village had pasted the poster and they had no Maoist link.  SP Saravana Vivek M said the trio was arrested on Monday. He ruled out any Maoist connection. Further probe is underway. 

Body found hanging
Paradip: Paradip Model police seized the body of a labourer hanging from a safety belt in the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited (previously ESSAR Steel) plant site on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Bikash Kumar Jena of Ratadia village in Kendrapara district. His wife had lodged a missing complaint in the Paradip Model Police station as he did not return home. As per sources, Bikash’s body was located two days back. IIC Rajani Kant Samal said probe is on.
 

