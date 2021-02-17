STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Tribal welfare on lips, Naveen gives Rs 3,958 crore push to Sundargarh  

Reminisces the connection his father legendary Biju Patnaik shared with the Steel City

Published: 17th February 2021 04:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik waving to the public in Rourkela on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a big push for development in Sundargarh district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday laid foundation for 228 projects worth Rs 3,958.76 crore including India’s largest and world-class hockey stadium at Rourkela. Attending a mega function on Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) campus here, the CM also digitally inaugurated 168 projects across different sectors amounting to Rs 834.23 crore. Naveen described Rourkela as the ‘City of Hopes’ and said it is not only a destination of aspiration for people of Odisha but also those from neighbouring states.

He reminisced the connection his father legendary Biju Patnaik shared with the city. From Rourkela Steel Plant to NIT, every major institution has a Biju Patnaik memory, he said. Seeking to strike a chord with the tribal community, he said, more than six lakh students have been connected to education through hostels while Special Development Councils have been formed to preserve and promote languages and culture of 62 different tribes. “I have demanded of the Centre to include Ho and Mundarai languages in the Eight Schedule,” he said.

Describing members of Mission Shakti as driver of growth, Naveen said Jayanti Ekka (of Sundargarh) is a leader of her field and model for other women who impressed all at the Make In Odisha Conclave. On the occasion, foundations for 106 road connectivity projects were laid at a cost of Rs 976.88 crore including the Bankibahal-Bhedabahal dedicated coal corridor of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for Rs 424.97 crore and Bankibahal-Taparia road for Rs 146 crore in Hemgir block. In education sector, Rs 314 crore would be spent on 36 projects.

While the proposed world-class hockey stadium on BPUT campus will cost Rs 120 crore, a whopping Rs 1,599.29 crore would be spent on rural piped water projects to benefit 1.56 lakh population in 10 blocks of Sundargarh.  Naveen also laid foundations for 12 projects of Rourkela Smart City worth Rs 470.95 crore including Brahmani riverfront development. Besides, foundations were also laid for multiple projects covering skill development, environment, sanitation, health, education, women and child development, other construction, infrastructure and livelihood sectors worth Rs 359.05 crore.

 Among the inaugurated projects, the prominent ones were 11 mega lift irrigation plans for Rs 351.79 crore to irrigate 11,635 hectare and benefit over 10,000 farmers in Balishankara, Subdega, Bisra, Sadar, Lefripada, Bonai, Lahunipada and Nuagaon blocks.    Hockey icon Dilip Tirkey, Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Revenue Minister S Marndi and Rourkela MLA Sarada Nayak were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Sudargarh
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
Pinky Meena was the Bandikui SDM till mid-January before her arrest for allegedly taking a bribe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Woman jailed in bribery case gets married to a judge in Rajasthan
Impact of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait’s absence is visible as crowd at the Ghazipur protest in Delhi has seen a dip. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' stir: Crowds at Delhi borders thinning, but protesters' spirits remain high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
The Sheetal Nath Mandir in Srinagar had last seen rituals in 1990s. (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi, EPS)
Bells ring as temple reopens in downtown Srinagar after 31 years
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp