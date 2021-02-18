STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All jails in Odisha to have kiosks for helping inmates know case status

 In a bid to ensure hassle free conversation between the visitors and the inmates, toughened glass windows with 16 pairs of intercoms have been installed at Special Jail Jharpada in the State Capital.

Published: 18th February 2021

The new kiosks through inmates can know about their case status and bail applications

The new kiosks through inmates can know about their case status and bail applications. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Directorate of Prison and Correctional Services has decided to extend the kiosk facility through which the inmates can know about their case status and bail applications, to all jails across the State. Currently, the kiosks are operating in 16 jails of Odisha.

Opened within the last three months, these facilities equipped with computers and internet connection have been installed at nine district jails, four circle jails, two special jails and one female jail in the State.

The Odisha Model Jail Manual-2020 emphasizes on reforms, technology and security, and the kiosks were installed to ensure that the legal rights of the prisoners are fulfilled, said Director General of Prisons and Director Correctional Services, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay. 

"The facility will help the inmates to know about their case status and bail applications in the Supreme Court and Orissa High Court. The kiosks have staff to assist the inmates and share the information with them after collecting the data online," he added.

In another development, the Home department on Wednesday allowed the restoration of the mulakat (one-to-one-interaction between visitors and inmates) facility in all jails in adherence to COVID-19 precautions.

The Directorate of Prison had written to the Home department on February 9 seeking its approval to restore the physical mulakat which was suspended in March last year after the coronavirus outbreak. In a bid to ensure hassle free conversation between the visitors and the inmates, toughened glass windows with 16 pairs of intercoms have been installed at Special Jail Jharpada in the State Capital.

What are these kiosks?

Inmates can know about their case status and bail applications from these kiosks. These are equipped with computers and internet connections.

