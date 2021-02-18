STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BJD takes swipe at Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's Odia culture, NMA knowledge

The ruling party also took a jibe at the BJP MP's 'Odia culture understanding' and pitched her against fellow MP Pratap Sarangi who has been assuring rollback of the heritage bylaws.

Published: 18th February 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As war of words over heritage bylaws hots up between Biju Janata Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, a combative ruling party on Wednesday countered Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi's claims and said Regional Director of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Kolkata, is the competent authority for heritage bylaws for Centrally protected monuments in Odisha.

The ruling party also took a jibe at the BJP MP's 'Odia culture understanding' and pitched her against fellow MP and Union MSME Minister Pratap Sarangi who has been assuring rollback of the heritage bylaws going against the saffron outfit’s stand on the issue.

A day after Aparajita Sarangi presented a Central gazette notification to cite that Director, Culture department is competent authority of NMA, Odisha, BJD general secretary (media affairs) Manas Mangaraj said as per Section 20(E) of Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the Regional Director of ASI, Kolkata, is the NMA-Odisha competent authority who has sent the proposal for heritage bylaws for Odisha’s temples. 

Furnishing a gazette notification to back his claims, he said, "As the MP does not understand Odia culture, may be it is difficult for her to appreciate the sensitivity involved in a religious issue that links living deities with sevayats and devotees."

"Perhaps Honourable Minister Pratap Sarangi who is from Odisha is able to understand these sensitivities in a better way," Mangaraj added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Aparajita Sarangi BJD BJP Odia culture
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp