STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack doctor loses Rs 77 lakh to online fraud over SIM card activation

In the FIR, Dr Sanatan Mohanty stated that he received a call on February 9 wherein the caller told him that his BSNL SIM card would become inactive soon.

Published: 18th February 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Cuttack-based doctor lost over Rs 77 lakh to cyber criminals who defrauded him on the pretext of activating his mobile SIM card. 

The cyber fraud came to light after the victim, Dr Sanatan Mohanty of CDA Sector 7 under Markat Nagar police limits lodged a complaint regarding the fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 77,86,727 from his two SBI bank accounts with the Cyber police station in the city on Wednesday.

In the FIR, Mohanty stated that he received a call on February 9 wherein the caller told him that his BSNL SIM card would become inactive soon. The caller, while offering help to activate the SIM card, asked him to provide his ATM card number and bank details.

After sharing his debit card number and bank details including the CVV number, the doctor received a message on his mobile from SBI that his ATM had been blocked on February 9 at 6:35 pm. "When I made an inquiry at SBI, Bidanasi branch, I was told that Rs 25,292.98 and Rs 24,284.21 have been deducted from my bank account in two transactions. From the bank register it was revealed that purchases were made through POS machines on February 9 evening. When I met the SBI, Bidanasi branch manager in this regard, he told me that a new ATM card would be issued and also assured that no fraud transaction would occur further," stated the doctor.

However, when he went to Tulasipur SBI branch on February 15, he came to know that multiple transactions were continuing from February 9 to February 15 without his knowledge amounting to Rs 77,86,727, the FIR alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack online fraud Cuttack doctor cheated
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp