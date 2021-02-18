Cuttack doctor loses Rs 77 lakh to online fraud over SIM card activation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Cuttack-based doctor lost over Rs 77 lakh to cyber criminals who defrauded him on the pretext of activating his mobile SIM card.

The cyber fraud came to light after the victim, Dr Sanatan Mohanty of CDA Sector 7 under Markat Nagar police limits lodged a complaint regarding the fraudulent transactions amounting to Rs 77,86,727 from his two SBI bank accounts with the Cyber police station in the city on Wednesday.

In the FIR, Mohanty stated that he received a call on February 9 wherein the caller told him that his BSNL SIM card would become inactive soon. The caller, while offering help to activate the SIM card, asked him to provide his ATM card number and bank details.

After sharing his debit card number and bank details including the CVV number, the doctor received a message on his mobile from SBI that his ATM had been blocked on February 9 at 6:35 pm. "When I made an inquiry at SBI, Bidanasi branch, I was told that Rs 25,292.98 and Rs 24,284.21 have been deducted from my bank account in two transactions. From the bank register it was revealed that purchases were made through POS machines on February 9 evening. When I met the SBI, Bidanasi branch manager in this regard, he told me that a new ATM card would be issued and also assured that no fraud transaction would occur further," stated the doctor.

However, when he went to Tulasipur SBI branch on February 15, he came to know that multiple transactions were continuing from February 9 to February 15 without his knowledge amounting to Rs 77,86,727, the FIR alleged.