Govt okays Rs 200 cr plan for Kalinga Studio revival

A target has been set to complete the construction and landscaping of the core support area by December, 2022.

Published: 18th February 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has approved Rs 200 crore for redevelopment of Kalinga Studio into a state-of-the-art film hub.This was decided at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Wednesday. The IDCO will be the executing agency for redevelopment work. Mahapatra directed the Industries department to develop it as a modern state-of-the-art futuristic studio with ‘competitive business models’ and operate the unit with ‘functional outsourcing models’. 

He gave go-ahead order for tendering so that the base level earthwork will be completed before monsoon. A target has been set to complete the construction and landscaping of the core support area by December, 2022.Giving a presentation on the proposed revival of the studio, Industries Secretary Hemant Kumar Sharma said the new studio would be developed with three main zones. “In course of its redevelopment, some old structures and existing facilities would be retained for maintaining its legacy,” Sharma said.Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena was also present.

