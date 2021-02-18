STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naveen launches 22 industrial projects worth Rs 13,311 crore

The systems will ensure hassle-free and prompt services for industries right from the state department level to the district and block levels.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With impressive investments in the manufacturing sector, Odisha is making its position stronger as a manufacturing hub of India, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Wednesday.Speaking at the 11th ground breaking ceremony where 22 industrial projects worth Rs 13,311.53 crore were launched, Naveen said consistent efforts to improve the investment ecosystem laced with peaceful social climate are paying off to realise the desired goal.

“The implementation of ease of doing business reforms by various departments will ensure that businesses continue to grow in the State,” he said and expressed confidence that the new projects will provide ample opportunities for employment and help the growth of the State’s economy.The Chief Minister unveiled the mobile version of GO PLUS, the land bank information system, which will be helpful for MSMEs.

“The Mo Sarkar and 5T initiatives have been effective in streamlining the investment facilitation mechanism in the State. We must ensure that the citizens and business houses are provided services from the government in a hassle-free and time-bound manner,” he said.Minister for Energy, Industries and MSME Dibya Shankar Mishra said the State government has developed and enabled online registration and approval systems for over 30 Government to Business services in the past few months.

The systems will ensure hassle-free and prompt services for industries right from the state department level to the district and block levels. The single window system - GO SWIFT now provides over 50 services covering 18 departments through an end-to-end online mechanism, Mishra said.The Chief Minister inaugurated five projects and laid the foundation stone for 17 other industrial projects from metal and downstream, tourism, textile and apparel, cement, plastic and food processing sectors, which will generate employment opportunities for 10,677 persons.

Secretary to Chief Minister’s 5T initiative VK Pandian moderated the programme. Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Industries Secretary Hemant Sharma, MSME Secretary Satyabrat Sahu and Idco CMD Sanjay Kumar Singh were present.

Projects inaugurated

A logistic park by KTL Logistics and Services Limited (Purvi Bharat) with an investment of Rs  182.28 crore at Choudwar
A five-star hotel at Bhubaneswar by Lifeline Multi-ventures Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 150.38 cr
A pellet plant expansion from 0.3 MTPA to 1.2 MTPA capacity by Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited with an investment of Rs 76.92 crore in Sambalpur
A water and amusement park by Fun Leela Water Park with an investment of Rs 4.49 crore in Jharsuguda
A waste plastic recycling plant by Lackeir Stilit Plastic Industry with an investment of Rs 1.6 crore at Rambha in Ganjam

