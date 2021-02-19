STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Land losers disrupt work at IOCL’s proposed MEG plant

Work on Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s MEG plant here was disrupted as land losers staged an agitation at the construction site demanding jobs.

Published: 19th February 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

The agitators, who locked the main gate of construction firm L&T said they were promised jobs at the plant’s construction site.

The agitators, who locked the main gate of construction firm L&T said they were promised jobs at the plant’s construction site.

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Work on Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) plant here was disrupted on Thursday as land losers staged an agitation at the construction site demanding jobs. They were later pacified by IOCL officials following which the protest was called off. 

The agitators, who locked the main gate of construction firm L&T said they were promised jobs at the plant’s construction site. But even as work on the project has started, no steps have been taken by either IOCL or L&T to employ the land losers. 

The agitators, united under the banner of Zami Hara Krusak Manch led by its president Rabindra Majhi, stalled the construction work at the site and did not let the workers leave the colony. They however called off the strike after IOCL officials pacified them by assuring to provide jobs to at least 10 local skilled and unskilled youths on a daily basis at the site. 

The MEG project is meant to act as a force multiplier on the lines of AatmaNirbhar Bharat to make Paradip a hub of petroleum, textiles and petrochemical-based industries. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEG Plant Mono Ethylene Glycol Plant Mono Ethylene Glycol MEG
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp