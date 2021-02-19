Land losers disrupt work at IOCL’s proposed MEG plant

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Work on Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) plant here was disrupted on Thursday as land losers staged an agitation at the construction site demanding jobs. They were later pacified by IOCL officials following which the protest was called off.

The agitators, who locked the main gate of construction firm L&T said they were promised jobs at the plant’s construction site. But even as work on the project has started, no steps have been taken by either IOCL or L&T to employ the land losers.

The agitators, united under the banner of Zami Hara Krusak Manch led by its president Rabindra Majhi, stalled the construction work at the site and did not let the workers leave the colony. They however called off the strike after IOCL officials pacified them by assuring to provide jobs to at least 10 local skilled and unskilled youths on a daily basis at the site.

The MEG project is meant to act as a force multiplier on the lines of AatmaNirbhar Bharat to make Paradip a hub of petroleum, textiles and petrochemical-based industries.