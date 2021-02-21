Three killed as ambulance rams into truck at Odisha's Tangi

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when an ambulance carrying a five-year-old female patient and her four relatives from West Bengal to Cuttack met with an accident on NH-16 near Baichuan under Tangi police limits on Saturday morning.

The deceased trio has been identified as ambulance driver Sk Ikbal Hussein (28), patient’s relatives Sk Ramzan (40) and Sk Tarif Alli (26) of Midnapore district in West Bengal.

Injured Baby Begum (38), Alima Bibi (40) and five-year-old patient Ramisha have been admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Sources said the ambulance driver lost control over the wheels and rammed into the rear side of a stationary truck on the NH near Baichuan village. While Hussein died on the spot, Ramzan and Tarif were received dead at SCBMCH.

On being informed, Tangi police and fire personnel rushed to the spot and rescued the injured persons from the badly mangled ambulance. Condition of one of the three injured persons undergoing treatment at SCB MCH is stated to be critical, hospital sources said.