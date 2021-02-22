STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

56-year-old healthcare worker in Odisha dies after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

A 56-year-old healthcare supervisor allegedly died after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday. 

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PURI: A 56-year-old healthcare supervisor allegedly died after receiving the second dose of Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday. 

Ranjit Kumar Rout, working in Achia Hospital under Puri municipality, had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 16.

After being administered the second dose on Saturday at Kamala Devi Matrumangal hospital, he developed chest pain and was rushed by his family to the district headquarters hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. 

Addressing mediapersons, Ranjit’s son Rajib Lochan said his father was healthy before taking the second dose of the vaccine and demanded a probe into his father’s death. 

Additional district medical officer Dr Devi Prasad Mahapatra said, “We have sent the body along with Rout’s symptom history to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for a thorough study and diagnosis.” 

However, Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the death was not related to vaccination. He was suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Preliminary investigations indicated that he died of heart attack. His body has been sent to SCB MCH for autopsy. The report is awaited, he added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha vaccine death healthcare worker death COVID vaccine death
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp