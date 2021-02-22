Ahead of Budget 2021-22, Odisha government advises departments to avoid spending rush

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Budget 2021-22, the State Government has directed all departments to avoid rush of expenditure towards the fag end of the current financial year as it defeats the objective of efficient and economic use of resources.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by different departments, the Finance department has extended the deadline for completion of all formalities for issue of allotment, sanction for release of funds, re-appropriation of funds and surrender of provisions.

The deadline for issue of sanction orders, re-appropriation of funds and issue of allotment has been revised to February 24. While the online transmission of allotment data to treasury portal can be done till February 25, departments can surrender unutilised funds till February 26.

The Finance department has also preponed the last date to March 12 for submission of bills in treasury towards withdrawal of funds for claims under equipment, machinery, vehicle, share capital, subsidy, loans and contingencies and March 20 for other claims.

“The departments have been asked to follow the deadlines scrupulously for fiscal discipline and effective financial management. Accordingly, necessary expenditure sanction should be issued on or before the deadlines for submission of bills,” said an official. The government has warned that the controlling and drawing and disbursing officers will be held personally liable for unauthorised transfer of funds to civil deposits as transfer of money drawn from treasury to civil deposit is banned at all levels.

The treasury officers/sub treasury officers will also be liable for disciplinary action for violation of government orders.The department has suggested that the budgetary allocation pertaining to Central sector schemes and Centrally sponsored schemes may not be surrendered in a routine manner where there is likelihood of receipt of Central assistance and scope for expenditure towards the end of the financial year. In case of late receipt of Central assistance beyond the stipulated deadline, the administrative departments can immediately move Finance department for extension of the deadline.