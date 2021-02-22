STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ahead of Budget 2021-22, Odisha government advises departments to avoid spending rush

In case of late receipt of Central assistance beyond the stipulated deadline, the administrative departments can immediately move Finance department for extension of the deadline.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Budget

Budget (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the Budget 2021-22, the State Government has directed all departments to avoid rush of expenditure towards the fag end of the current financial year as it defeats the objective of efficient and economic use of resources.

Keeping in view the difficulties faced by different departments, the Finance department has extended the deadline for completion of all formalities for issue of allotment, sanction for release of funds, re-appropriation of funds and surrender of provisions.

The deadline for issue of sanction orders, re-appropriation of funds and issue of allotment has been revised to February 24. While the online transmission of allotment data to treasury portal can be done till February 25, departments can surrender unutilised funds till February 26.

The Finance department has also preponed the last date to March 12 for submission of bills in treasury towards withdrawal of funds for claims under equipment, machinery, vehicle, share capital, subsidy, loans and contingencies and March 20 for other claims.

“The departments have been asked to follow the deadlines scrupulously for fiscal discipline and effective financial management. Accordingly, necessary expenditure sanction should be issued on or before the deadlines for submission of bills,” said an official. The government has warned that the controlling and drawing and disbursing officers will be held personally liable for unauthorised transfer of funds to civil deposits as transfer of money drawn from treasury to civil deposit is banned at all levels.  

The treasury officers/sub treasury officers will also be liable for disciplinary action for violation of government orders.The department has suggested that the budgetary allocation pertaining to Central sector schemes and Centrally sponsored schemes may not be surrendered in a routine manner where there is likelihood of receipt of Central assistance and scope for expenditure towards the end of the financial year. In case of late receipt of Central assistance beyond the stipulated deadline, the administrative departments can immediately move Finance department for extension of the deadline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha budget Odisha government
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp