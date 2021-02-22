STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maiden test of Vertically Launched SRSAM from ITR off Odisha coast likely today

The indigenously developed VL-SRSAM is an advanced air defense system that provides a single integrated solution for multiple aerial threats from different ranges.

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

The Short Range Surface to Air Missile -

The Short Range Surface to Air Missile (File photo | Express)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is likely to conduct the maiden test of Vertically Launched-Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM) from a defence facility off the Odisha coast on Monday.

Based on the Astra missile, the indigenously developed VL-SRSAM is an advanced air defense system that provides a single integrated solution for multiple aerial threats from different ranges.

Defence sources said the vertical launch of the missile will ensure 360-degree interception. With an active high-end radio frequency seeker for targets with low radar cross-sections and high maneuverability, the missile will add more teeth to the Armed forces.

"Final countdown has begun for the test after the range integration was over. The missile has already been integrated with the launcher and the final check-ups were on. Two rounds of the test have been planned," the sources said.

The next generation all-weather air defence missile system can provide point and area defence against various aerial targets like jets, fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles.

The canister-based state of art weapon system can identify, track, engage and destroy the target with high kill probability. It has a strike range of about 40 km.

Prior to the test, the Odisha Government has been asked to evacuate 8,000 people residing within two km radius of the ITR as part of safety measures. The Balasore district administration has been asked to shift people to temporary shelters by 9 am.

