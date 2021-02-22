Odisha VHP unit demands security regarding Jalespeta ashram chief's death threat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Sunday urged the state government to provide adequate security to Swami Jivanmuktananda Puri, head of Gurukul Sanskrit Kanyashram at Jalespeta in Kandhamal district following repeated death threats.

After an emergent meeting of the VHP here, state vice-president Pandit Mahesh Sahu said it is a matter of grave concern and this reminded of the gruesome murder of Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati and four others at the same ashram after the seer got similar threats.

Coming down heavily on the State government for its failure to arrest the prime accused in the case even after more than 12 years, Sahu said the security arrangements for Swamiji should be beefed up.The State government will be responsible if anything happened to Jivanmuktananda, the successor of Swami Lakshmanananda, the VHP said.