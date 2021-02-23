CMC forms teams to enforce Covid norms

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has formed two special teams to carry out enforcement against violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the city. On Monday, the civic officials have collected Rs 20,000 fine from 40 violators including some shopkeepers for violating the norm of wearing masks. Apart from carrying out enforcement against the violators, the civic body has also initiated steps for creating awareness among the residents and buyers through mike announcement.

Deputy Commissioner of CMC Abinash Rout said, “There seems to be a complacency that has set in among shopkeepers and the public about the precautionary measures to be followed to check the spread of the virus. Hence, we have started creating awareness among them before intensifying enforcement drive in the city”. “There will be no leniency and we will act tough against the people violating Covid rule in the city. Strict enforcement will be carried out for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in crowded places like markets, religious institutions, marriages and commercial establishments,” he added.