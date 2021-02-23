STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

CMC forms teams to enforce Covid norms

On Monday, the civic officials have collected Rs 20,000 fine from 40 violators including some shopkeepers for violating the norm of wearing masks.

Published: 23rd February 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai masks

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has formed two special teams to carry out enforcement against violation of Covid-19 guidelines in the city. On Monday, the civic officials have collected Rs 20,000 fine from 40 violators including some shopkeepers for violating the norm of wearing masks. Apart from carrying out enforcement against the violators, the civic body has also initiated steps for creating awareness among the residents and buyers through mike announcement.

Deputy Commissioner of CMC Abinash Rout said, “There seems to be a complacency that has set in among shopkeepers and the public about the precautionary measures to be followed to check the spread of the virus. Hence, we have started creating awareness among them before intensifying enforcement drive in the city”. “There will be no leniency and we will act tough against the people violating Covid rule in the city. Strict enforcement will be carried out for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing in crowded places like markets, religious institutions, marriages and commercial establishments,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Cuttack covid 19
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp