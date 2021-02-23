Five lakh pucca houses to be built in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State plans to construct another five lakh pucca houses through convergence of PMAY-Gramin and Biju Pucca Ghar schemes in the 2021-22 financial year for which a provision of Rs 3,000 crore has been made in the Budget.

The State has also set aside Rs 300 crore for the construction of 20,000 dwelling units under beneficiary-led construction and affordable housing and slum development components of AWAAS (Odisha Urban Housing Mission).

The allotment, however, is Rs 962 crore less than what was provided for rural housing under PMAY Gramin and Biju Pucca Ghar in the last fiscal. Likewise, the government had provided Rs 518 crore for construction of urban dwelling units in 2020-21.

As far as social security measures are concerned, Rs 2,767 crore has been proposed of which, Rs 1,509 crore is meant for Madhubabu Pension Yojana and Rs 923 crore for National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for old age, widow and disability pensions. An amount of Rs 105 crore has been set aside for welfare of persons with disability (PwDs).

An allocation of Rs 133 crore has been made for establishment of Integrated Infrastructure Complexes (IICs) at 10 district headquarters in the first phase as per the 5T action plan. The IICs will offer residential support to senior citizens, PwDs and destitute. Besides, they will have sports facilities, cultural centres and other extracurricular facilities for overall development of children with special needs.

Earlier this year, the State government had announced that the 10 IICs will come up at Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Kandhamal, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Nabarangpur and Sundargarh.