STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha budget: Rs 3000 crore allocated for disaster management 

Odisha government has allocated Rs 3,050 crore for disaster management in the State in 2021-22 fiscal to strengthen its preparedness to mitigate and handle calamities of any nature.

Published: 23rd February 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

Image used for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has allocated Rs 3,050 crore for disaster management in the State in 2021-22 fiscal to strengthen its preparedness to mitigate and handle calamities of any nature. The allocation includes Rs 2,139 crore for the State Disaster Risk Management Fund and Rs 911 crore under National Disaster and Risk Management Fund. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said Odisha has leveraged community participation in building an efficient disaster management system over the years.

The government has also set aside Rs 100 crore for World Bank-assisted Odisha Disaster Recovery Project, he added. The Minister said the State also continues to give thrust on ‘Climate Budget’ to include climate change component in planning and budgeting of 11 major departments. Apart from department-specific funds received under the Green Climate Fund Project, the National Adaptation Fund on Climate Change Project and Odisha Environment Management Fund are being utilised by the government to formulate projects to deal with the climate change, the Minister said. The Minister said Rs 1,854 crore has also been provided for the forestry sector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha disaster management Odisha
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp