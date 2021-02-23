Odisha budget: Rs 3000 crore allocated for disaster management 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has allocated Rs 3,050 crore for disaster management in the State in 2021-22 fiscal to strengthen its preparedness to mitigate and handle calamities of any nature. The allocation includes Rs 2,139 crore for the State Disaster Risk Management Fund and Rs 911 crore under National Disaster and Risk Management Fund. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said Odisha has leveraged community participation in building an efficient disaster management system over the years.

The government has also set aside Rs 100 crore for World Bank-assisted Odisha Disaster Recovery Project, he added. The Minister said the State also continues to give thrust on ‘Climate Budget’ to include climate change component in planning and budgeting of 11 major departments. Apart from department-specific funds received under the Green Climate Fund Project, the National Adaptation Fund on Climate Change Project and Odisha Environment Management Fund are being utilised by the government to formulate projects to deal with the climate change, the Minister said. The Minister said Rs 1,854 crore has also been provided for the forestry sector.