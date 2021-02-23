Rs 5,121 crore for nutrition allocation in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The nutrition specific allocation, under different schemes in the State, has increased from around Rs 4,554.84 crore during 2019-20 to Rs 5,121.13 crore in 2021-22. The State government has been presenting a separate Nutrition Budget since 2020-21.

The provision under nutrition sensitive schemes was Rs 25,239.09 crore during 2019-20 against Rs 27,891.04 crore in 2021-22. As many as 16 schemes have been categorised as nutrition specific and 101 schemes as nutrition sensitive.

The Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti department has the highest share in nutrition specific schemes with 56 pc followed by Food Supply and Consumer Welfare (25 pc), School and Mass Education (13 pc) and Social Security department (6 pc).Under nutrition sensitive schemes, Fishery and Animal Resource Development department has the highest share with 20 pc.