STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Steel City youth among seven from Odisha to scale Kedarkantha summit

The equally demanding downhill journey notwithstanding, every phase of the trek was a unique learning experience, the seven Odia youths said in unison.

Published: 23rd February 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Rohan and his fellow trekkers from Odisha waving the national flag at Kedarkantha summit

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Perseverance is key to all things good in life and that is what City boy Rohan Pattnayak realised while hoisting the Indian Tricolour atop the Kedarkantha summit after an arduous four-day trek last month. He, along with his six Odia friends,  were part of a 50-member contingent that embarked on the mountainous journey. 

Apart from 27-year-old Rohan, a software engineer with Amazon, the other Odias who successfully completed the journey are Sumanta Nayak, Subrat Patro, Suman Majumdar, Niranjan Patnaik, Pratyush Mishra and Kamakshya Prasad.

Thirty people managed to reach the peak. The team undertook a moderate level trek from Sankri to Kedarkantha summit (around 13,000 ft) in Uttarakhand organised by a travel firm from January 25. 

On the first day, they covered an altitude of 9,100 ft trekking 8 km in as many hours to reach their camp at ‘Juda-ka-Talab’(Frozen Lake). Camping in zero degree temperature at night, the next day, the team hiked to an altitude of 11,300 feet and reached Kedarkantha base camp at noon. On day 3, the trek to the summit started at 2 am. Equipped with gaiters, crampons and head-torch to beat snow deposit and darkness, the team covered 6 km. Inching closer to the summit, the last 30 minutes were the most challenging amid freezing temperature, said Rohan adding, the challenge was worth it when they reached the peak and hoisted the national flag during sunrise. 

“We had to climb fast to witness sunrise from top. With oxygen levels dropping, every step was exhausting. Some of the fellow trekkers quit before reaching and it was demoralising. But we kept going with the belief that new dawn awaits the darkest night,” recalled Rohan. His father Ranjan Pattnayak, who is the IIC of Government Railway Police in Rourkela, said he was proud of his son’s feat. “The journey to the summit has taught him to never quit in the face of adversity, and that perseverance is key to achieving what may look impossible,” he said. 

The equally demanding downhill journey notwithstanding, every phase of the trek was a unique learning experience, the seven Odia youths said in unison.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rohan Pattnayak Kedarkantha summit
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp