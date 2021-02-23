Three held in Odisha for duping youths on pretext of job

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/ANGUL: Panikoili police on Monday arrested a 54-year-old man for cheating several unemployed youths by promising them jobs in a private cement company. The accused, Soumen Mishra of Pipalmunda village of Bargarh district, is a businessman and had assured jobs for the son and three relatives of one Alok Mohapatra of Korei block last year. Mishra had taken Rs 4 lakh from Mohapatra in November last year promising to get jobs for the four youths within a month. However, he failed to do so and when Mishra asked Mohapatra to return the money, he refused. Mishra then lodged a complaint with local police basing on which a case was registered and Mohapatra arrested.

In a similar case, Colliery police on Sunday arrested two persons for duping a man of Rs 4.5 lakh on the pretext of arranging a job for his son. The accused, Ghanshyam Mishra of Similipara, a former MCL employee had taken the money from Pranabandhu Jena of Benagadia village assuring to arrange a job for his son in Tata company. However, Ghanshyam failed to keep his promise and returned Rs 80,000 to Pranabandhu. When Pranabandhu sought the rest of the amount, Ghanshyam and his son, Soven Mishra threatened him. Pranabandhu then lodged a police complaint on February 9 basing on which a case was registered and the father-son duo arrested, said Colliery IIC Sabyasachi Rout.