Villagers lock local CHC after man dies at SCB Medical College in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALASORE: The death of a 35-year-old man allegedly due to medical negligence sparked protest in Pratappur community health centre (CHC) under Baliapal block on Monday. Demanding transfer of the doctor and medical staff responsible for the victim Kumud Ranjan Behera’s death, irate villagers of Pratappur locked the CHC for several hours and staged road blockade.

Sources said Kumud consumed pesticide over a family dispute on Thursday last following which his family members rushed him to the CHC. The doctor examined him but reportedly did not provide any primary treatment. “The medical staff also remained aloof and advised us to take my son to Balasore district headquarters hospital (DHH) instead of flushing out the poison from his stomach,” alleged Kumud’s father Jadunath Behera.

Kumud was rushed to the DHH the same day where doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack. He died during treatment at SCB on Monday. Following his death, villagers vented their ire on Pratappur CHC alleging that Kumud would have survived had the health centre’s doctor provided primary treatment to him.

On being informed, Baliapal IIC Vimal Nayak rushed to the CHC and held discussion with the irate villagers. Later, the protest was withdrawn and the CHC unlocked. The villagers later submitted a memorandum to the Collector demanding transfer of the doctor and other medical staff from the CHC.

Due to the protest, many patients could not avail treatment at the CHC. They were forced to seek relief in Baliapal hospital.