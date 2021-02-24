STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Ancient artifacts emerge from the ‘Mo Pokhari’ site in Odisha  

Labourers engaged in digging a pond at Asiagarh village in Barachana block were in for a surprise after they stumbled upon ancient stone artifacts from the site on Monday.

Published: 24th February 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Ancient artifacts emerge from the ‘Mo Pokhari’ site

Ancient artifacts emerge from the ‘Mo Pokhari’ site

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Labourers engaged in digging a pond at Asiagarh village in Barachana block were in for a surprise after they stumbled upon ancient stone artifacts from the site on Monday.

The pond was being dug under the State government's Pokhari scheme. After digging about five feet, the laborers spotted stones with artistic engravings on them. On further excavation, other stone structures were found.

The workers immediately stopped digging and informed the landowner about the discovery. Kamal Lochan Jena, a laborer, said, “The artifacts are round and square in size. Some kind of artwork has been engraved on these structures.”Historian and Buddhist researcher Dr Harish Chandra Prusty said it seems, the stone artifacts are from the 18th century.

These are believed to be built by the then king of Asiagarh as the excavation site is in the vicinity of the royal palace. However, the real facts will emerge after an investigation by the Archaeological wing, he added. On Tuesday, police reached the spot and stopped the digging work of the pond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asiagarh village Mo Pokhari site
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp