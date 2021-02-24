STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack'S Netaji Bus Terminal to be ready in 18 months

Over 12 acre land has been acquired for the project at Khannagar

Published: 24th February 2021 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2021 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai, Chennai Buses, Chennai lockdown

Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE district administration on Tuesday claimed that the  Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar will be ready for operation by June, 2022.The path for starting construction work has been paved with acquisition of 1.617 acre of government land which was under the possession of Modi Trust, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said. “ Following discussion, the Trust has given its consent to cooperate with administration by handing over the land for construction of CNBT,” said Chayani.  

With this, more than 12 acre of government land is now available at Khannagar and there will be no problem in construction of the proposed bus terminal, he added. The Roads and Building wing of Works department has already prepared a blueprint for construction of the bus terminal through Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC). Construction will commence soon and the proposed bus terminus will be completed within 18 months, Chayani informed. 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned `2 crore out of the Social Problem Fund for development of a temple complex including the Sai temple, Smasan Kali temple and Dakshin Kali temple near Khannagar crematorium. The temple complex will provide the space for people to relax before boarding the bus at CNBT. 

The vacant four acre of land in Badambadi bus stand and two acre of land in Puri-Angul bus stand will be used for developmental works in the future, the Collector informed.While existing Baishnab Pani Park at Khannagar will be expanded and developed, a state-of-the- art library will be constructed for relocation of Biswanath Pandit Central Library in the city, he added. 

Temple complex in the offing

A temple complex including the Sai temple, Smasan Kali Temple and Dakshin Kali Temple near Khannagar crematorium will be developed at the spot. The temple complex will provide the space for people to relax before boarding the bus at CNBT

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Netaji bus stand
India Matters
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid negative test results must for people coming to Delhi from 5 states
Representational image. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Most buses in TN may be off roads from Feb 25 due to strike
Lessons that China learnt from the Ladakh standoff
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC rejects plea for extra chance in UPSC exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lotus will bring 'Asol Poribartan' in West Bengal: PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Petrol and diesel prices resurge after two-day break
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp