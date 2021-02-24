Cuttack'S Netaji Bus Terminal to be ready in 18 months

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE district administration on Tuesday claimed that the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) at Khannagar will be ready for operation by June, 2022.The path for starting construction work has been paved with acquisition of 1.617 acre of government land which was under the possession of Modi Trust, Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said. “ Following discussion, the Trust has given its consent to cooperate with administration by handing over the land for construction of CNBT,” said Chayani.

With this, more than 12 acre of government land is now available at Khannagar and there will be no problem in construction of the proposed bus terminal, he added. The Roads and Building wing of Works department has already prepared a blueprint for construction of the bus terminal through Odisha Bridge & Construction Corporation Limited (OB&CC). Construction will commence soon and the proposed bus terminus will be completed within 18 months, Chayani informed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned `2 crore out of the Social Problem Fund for development of a temple complex including the Sai temple, Smasan Kali temple and Dakshin Kali temple near Khannagar crematorium. The temple complex will provide the space for people to relax before boarding the bus at CNBT.

The vacant four acre of land in Badambadi bus stand and two acre of land in Puri-Angul bus stand will be used for developmental works in the future, the Collector informed.While existing Baishnab Pani Park at Khannagar will be expanded and developed, a state-of-the- art library will be constructed for relocation of Biswanath Pandit Central Library in the city, he added.

Temple complex in the offing

