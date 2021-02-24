STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Baripada MLA Bimal Lochan Das passes away 

Published: 24th February 2021 09:04 AM

Former Baripada MLA Bimal Lochan Das

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Former Baripada MLA Bimal Lochan Das passed away here on Tuesday following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 84. Das, who started his political career in 1961, was elected to the State Assembly on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket in 2004 and served as a legislator till 2009. Before he joined JMM, he was in BJP, Pragati Dal and Lok Dal.  He was also president of Baripada Urban Cooperative Bank for three terms. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His last rites will be conducted on Wednesday. 

