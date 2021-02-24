Former Baripada MLA Bimal Lochan Das passes away 

BARIPADA: Former Baripada MLA Bimal Lochan Das passed away here on Tuesday following a heart attack, family sources said. He was 84. Das, who started his political career in 1961, was elected to the State Assembly on a Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ticket in 2004 and served as a legislator till 2009. Before he joined JMM, he was in BJP, Pragati Dal and Lok Dal. He was also president of Baripada Urban Cooperative Bank for three terms. He is survived by two sons and three daughters. His last rites will be conducted on Wednesday.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Disengagement win-win situation for India and China: Army chief Gen MM Naravane
Gujarat civic polls: Kejriwal thanks people of state as party wins 27 seats; to hold roadshow in Surat
Hillary Clinton to co-write thriller on state of terror, here are the details!
PNB scam case: UK judge to rule on Nirav Modi extradition case on Thursday
Motera pink ball Test: Local boy Axar Patel stars as England crumble to 112 in first innings
Cocaine row: BJP leader Rakesh Singh remanded to police custody till March 1