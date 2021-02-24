STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik spells out new projects for Pipili, faces Opposition flak

Published: 24th February 2021 08:27 AM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced projects worth Rs 68 crore for the development of Pipili and Delanga areas in Puri district on Tuesday drawing sharp criticism from the Opposition Congress and BJP as bypoll to Pipili Assembly constituency is likely to be announced shortly. The bypoll has been necessitated after the demise of former minister Pradeep Maharathy on October 4 last year.

Interacting with the people of the area through video-conference, the Chief Minister announced that as part of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha in 1921, the State government will set up model school at Beraboi in Delanga block which the Mahatma had visited later. He announced that a memorial on Gandhiji will also be set up at Beraboli. Gandhi had visited Beraboi in 1938 to attend an exhibition on agriculture.

The Chief Minister announced projects related to roads, irrigation, stadium, bridges and bus stand in the two places. Stating that the focus of the Odisha government has always been to develop rural areas and improve the standard of life of farmers and women, Naveen appreciated work done by farmers during the lockdown period. Farmers went ahead with cultivation without fearing the pandemic for which the State’s economy has sustained, he said. 

Naveen recalled the contribution of former Pipili MLA late Maharathy to the development of Pipili-Delanga area. For the last 30 years he was involved in the development of the Pipili and Delanga areas, he said . Participating in the programme from the Lok Seva Bhavan, deputy chairperson of the State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma said that safe drinking water will be available to the people of the rural areas of Puri district with the completion of projects announced by the Chief Minister. Ministers Samir Ranjan Dash and Tusharkanti Behera attended separate public meetings at Pipili and Delanga respectively, organised on the occasion.

All people’s representatives from Puri district and senior officials attended the programme conducted by 5T secretary VK Pandian.However, Congress spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra tipped to be the party’s candidate in the by-poll from Pipili Assembly constituency, alleged that the Chief Minister announces such projects whenever there is a by-poll to any constituency. But where is the development in Patkura, Bijepur, Tirtol and Balasore where by-polls were held recently, he asked.

