Cyber Peace School in SSU inaugurated

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Sri Sri School of Cyber Peace, a joint initiative of Sri Sri University (SSU) and CyberPeace Foundation, was launched here on Wednesday in the presence of spiritual leader and founder of the university Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The school is committed to strengthen the global cyber peace eco-system through research and innovation-focused educational framework, said university officials.

The curriculum for the degree programmes in the field of cyber security has been conceptualised keeping in mind the learning outcome-based curriculum framework (LOCF). This will enhance their employability quotient and entrepreneurial skills so that they are competent enough to start their own ventures, a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, they added.

This apart, department of emerging technologies and advanced research centres in water resources and environment management, Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and translation and interpreting studies were inaugurated.

Founder and president of CyberPeace Foundation Captain Vineet Kumar, Additional Secretary and Mission Director of National Water Mission Asok Kumar and UNEP former Executive Director Erik Solheim were present in virtual mode.