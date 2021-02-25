STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Plus Two exams from May 18 in Odisha

3.5 lakh students will appear for the tests.

Published: 25th February 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE annual Plus Two Examination-2021 will be held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) from May 18 and continue till June 12.A notification on the examination schedule was issued by the CHSE on Wednesday.While tests for Science stream will begin from May 18, that for Arts and Commerce streams would start a day later. 

Exams for vocational courses will start from May 28 and completed in 12 days. The practical examinations will be conducted between April 29 and May 8. Examinations of Biology papers (Botany and Zoology) for the regular students will be held in a single sitting with a gap of 20 minutes, the notification stated. 

The CHSE has asked principals and nodal officers to intimate the external examiners - appointed by the council - about the practical examinations in advance. “If there is any delay in communication or alternative arrangement is made by the principals or centre superintendents without CHSE approval, the test will be scrapped and results will be withheld, making the centre superintendent responsible for it,” the notification read. 

The examinations have been scheduled in a way that they do not clash with the entrance examinations or create any inconvenience for the students. A gap of two to three days has been provided to the students prior to the important papers to help them prepare well for the exams, CHSE officials said. 

Controller of Examination BK Sahu said that the examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The centre superintendents have been asked to take measures in advance in this regard. He said that the Council will also work out modalities soon to ensure strict compliance to Covid safety norms in each exam centre.

“Form fill up for the tests started on February 6 and would continue till March 3 after which the list of examination centres will be finalised. Subsequently, the SOP will be issued for smooth conduct of the exams,” Sahu said. Around 3.5 lakh students will appear the Plus Two examinations this year. 

SCHEDULE

Science stream will begin from May 18
Arts and Commerce streams from May 19
Tests for Vocational stream from May 28

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha plus 2 exams Odisha high school exams
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp