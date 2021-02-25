Plus Two exams from May 18 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE annual Plus Two Examination-2021 will be held by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) from May 18 and continue till June 12.A notification on the examination schedule was issued by the CHSE on Wednesday.While tests for Science stream will begin from May 18, that for Arts and Commerce streams would start a day later.

Exams for vocational courses will start from May 28 and completed in 12 days. The practical examinations will be conducted between April 29 and May 8. Examinations of Biology papers (Botany and Zoology) for the regular students will be held in a single sitting with a gap of 20 minutes, the notification stated.

The CHSE has asked principals and nodal officers to intimate the external examiners - appointed by the council - about the practical examinations in advance. “If there is any delay in communication or alternative arrangement is made by the principals or centre superintendents without CHSE approval, the test will be scrapped and results will be withheld, making the centre superintendent responsible for it,” the notification read.

The examinations have been scheduled in a way that they do not clash with the entrance examinations or create any inconvenience for the students. A gap of two to three days has been provided to the students prior to the important papers to help them prepare well for the exams, CHSE officials said.

Controller of Examination BK Sahu said that the examinations will be conducted under CCTV surveillance. The centre superintendents have been asked to take measures in advance in this regard. He said that the Council will also work out modalities soon to ensure strict compliance to Covid safety norms in each exam centre.

“Form fill up for the tests started on February 6 and would continue till March 3 after which the list of examination centres will be finalised. Subsequently, the SOP will be issued for smooth conduct of the exams,” Sahu said. Around 3.5 lakh students will appear the Plus Two examinations this year.

SCHEDULE

Science stream will begin from May 18

Arts and Commerce streams from May 19

Tests for Vocational stream from May 28