STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Poachers attack Odisha forest squad, snatch seized elk meat, gun  

Five forest personnel sustain injuries; vehicle of the squad was also vandalised.

Published: 25th February 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

The items seized from poachers and (inset) the vehicle vandalised by poachers | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Armed poachers launched an audacious attack on forest staff leaving five of them injured in Dengam section of Baripada forest division’s Udala range on Tuesday night. The hunters were not finished as they tied the staff, assaulted them and decamped with their mobile phones. They also vandalised the forest officials’ vehicle.

A forest protection squad, led by range officer Arun Behera, raided Jamudihi village and seized 40 kg elk meat and two country-made guns from a poacher’s house. The team was returning to Udala range office with the seized items when a group of around 20 poachers forced stop their vehicle by blocking the road with a large wooden log. They vandalised the vehicle and snatched around 30 kg seized elk meat and a gun from the squad. 

Later, the poachers took the squad members to an isolated place, tied their hands and thrashed them before leaving.  The injured personnel are Sucharita Mohapatra, Ananta Narayan Choudhury, Deepak Mohanta, Jadunath Singh and Ajay Sahu. The range officer along with the driver managed to escape with the vehicle and reached Kundabai police outpost. On being informed about the incident, two constables went to the village to rescue the detained forest staff.

However, the villagers demanded the rest of the seized elk meat and gun from the forest officials. The constables had to return to the outpost late in the night without rescuing the squad members. At around 1 am, the forest personnel were released by the poachers following which they were admitted to Udala sub-divisional hospital. Behera said the five squad members sustained both external and internal injuries on their legs, back and heads.    

Sources said around 70 poachers in Jamudihi had killed two elks in Similipal Tiger Reserve on Monday.
Divisional forest officer, Baripada Santosh Kumar Joshi said a case will be registered against the persons involved in the attack under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Besides, a complaint will be lodged against 10 poachers in Udala police station.  

44 kg ivory seized by Baripada division, two held
Baripada: IN a huge haul, sleuths of Baripada wildlife division seized ivory weighing over 44 kg and arrested two persons near Angarpada village under Udala range on Wednesday. Acting on a tip off, Baripada DFO Santosh Joshi said, a team of forest personnel caught Fagu Prasad Hansdah and Pitho Soren red-handed when they were trying to sell the ivory weighing 44.90 kg to a person in Nudadiha.

It is suspected that the accused were in possession of the tusks of an elephant whose carcass was found at Kalamangadia village on January 6. The seizure has thrown light on poor protection in Similipal as the accused confessed to have spotted the dead elephant before removing its tusks.

Speaking to mediapersons, Hansdah said he and Pitho were collecting branches of Sal trees in Similipal when they found carcass of the tusker. Since the tusks were intact, they removed those and later entered into a deal with a person who wanted to procure the ivory. The dead elephant had an injury on the forehead.  Hansdah (46) belonged to Angarpada while Soren (45) is from Anantapur. The seized tusks will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India in Dehradun for examination.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baripada forest division Odisha
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
8,807 new Covid cases, 80 deaths in Maharashtra, Mumbai reports 1,167 infections
File photo of passengers arrived from UK to Chennai being taken to quarantine centre. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Home quarantine for those coming to TN from Kerala, Maharashtra
Representational Image.
Telangana among top four states with rise in active Covid cases
The underlying conditions have been defined by a special panel of doctors appointed by the government. (Representational Photo)
45+ with co-morbidities? Your Covid jab window opens on March 1

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers wear masks in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi government to ask travellers from five states to show a COVID-19 test report
Students jumping over the compound wall to reach their school | Nagaraja Gadekal
Students have to jump this 4ft wall everyday to go to school in Bengaluru
Gallery
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now homes world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp