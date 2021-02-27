Excavation unravels buried platform of Sari Deula

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ASI has excavated a platform minutely decorated with sculptures and carvings near the Jagamohan of the Sari Deula. In the last three days of scientific clearance at the site, the archaeologists have dug out the platform extending from the west-facing 13th century temple and also found broken mouldings, architectural fragments from the site. Interestingly, a drain pipeline running right above the platform has also been dug out. The platform was buried below a narrow road that was laid through the site towards the now-demolished Sanskrit college and Bindusagar.

The Sari Deula’s Vimana (sanctum) and Jagamohan (place from where devotees view the sanctum), rises over an ornate platform. Even as the platform in the south and east direction is visible, that in the northern direction was partially buried under the old Sanskrit college. Archaeologists said the platform in the west was completely buried under the road and other structures including small mutts that had come up in the area facing the temple. The excavated panel has around 15 sculptures including that of women dancers and musicians.

“While exposing the frontal portion of the Sari temple through which the road passes, we came across the platform. The road was constructed above the temple’s platform and on the side of it, modern structures had come up. It is very surprising that a road and drainage pipelines could come up in such close proximity of this protected temple. The top layer of the platform which contained decorative sculptures must have been destroyed in the process”, said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar Circle) Arun Malik.

The site around the temple was recently cleared by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation under the Ekamra Kshetra Amenities and Monuments Revival Action (EKAMRA) plan. While it is believed that Sari Deula was a temple complex replete with smaller shrines, archaeologists said the frontal portion of the temple might have had an entrance, stairs and other architectural designs synonymous with Kalinga style of temple architecture which were either demolished or buried during construction of the new structures.

Earlier, the ASI had cleared north-east direction of the Sari Deula and found bases and mouldings of two other temples.