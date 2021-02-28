STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi slams Odisha government over demolition of monuments

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday fiercely attacked the government for illegally demolishing old monuments.

Published: 28th February 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With no response coming from the State government to her five questions on the unilateral heritage corridor development action plan, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday fiercely attacked the government for illegally demolishing old monuments.

Expressing displeasure over demolition of many ancient monuments around Jagannath and Lingaraj temples, Sarangi asked the government to explain if required permission was taken from competent authorities like National Monuments Authority (NMA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Talking to mediapersons at Puri, she slammed the government for its mindless action by bulldozing age-old Emar mutt, Raghunandan library, Uttar Parswa mutt, Dakhin Parswa mutt and other monuments in Puri.

“On behalf of the people of Odisha, I want to ask the government if detailed mapping was conducted before razing these monuments. Most importantly, whether permission of NMA and ASI was taken before undertaking the corridor development,” she questioned.

“As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act-1958, no new works can be undertaken within 100 metre radius of the Srimandir, which is a prohibited zone. However, various heritage monuments that fall under 75 metre of the temple were demolished in the name of beautification and development. Describing such development as an ‘unlawful activity, Sarangi said the government has no right to destroy the culture and heritage of the State.

Earlier, the BJP law maker had sought to know from the government about its silence to the October 10, 2019 and January 19, 2021 show cause notices of ASI on the destruction of ancient monuments around the two temples.

She had also asked the government to explain why it is not responding to series of letters from ASI and the reason for keeping the detailed project report (DPR) on heritage corridor development a secrete.

She reiterated her demand to make public the architectural firms selected for the redevelopment of the corridor projects. Sarangi said two firms having no experience on renovation and restoration of monument sites have been awarded the job.

However, the government refuted the allegation clarifying that this is her figment of imagination. Sarangi also demanded a special package for development of servitors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi Odisha Government
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp