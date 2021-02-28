Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi slams Odisha government over demolition of monuments

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With no response coming from the State government to her five questions on the unilateral heritage corridor development action plan, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Saturday fiercely attacked the government for illegally demolishing old monuments.

Expressing displeasure over demolition of many ancient monuments around Jagannath and Lingaraj temples, Sarangi asked the government to explain if required permission was taken from competent authorities like National Monuments Authority (NMA) and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Talking to mediapersons at Puri, she slammed the government for its mindless action by bulldozing age-old Emar mutt, Raghunandan library, Uttar Parswa mutt, Dakhin Parswa mutt and other monuments in Puri.

“On behalf of the people of Odisha, I want to ask the government if detailed mapping was conducted before razing these monuments. Most importantly, whether permission of NMA and ASI was taken before undertaking the corridor development,” she questioned.

“As per the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act-1958, no new works can be undertaken within 100 metre radius of the Srimandir, which is a prohibited zone. However, various heritage monuments that fall under 75 metre of the temple were demolished in the name of beautification and development. Describing such development as an ‘unlawful activity, Sarangi said the government has no right to destroy the culture and heritage of the State.

Earlier, the BJP law maker had sought to know from the government about its silence to the October 10, 2019 and January 19, 2021 show cause notices of ASI on the destruction of ancient monuments around the two temples.

She had also asked the government to explain why it is not responding to series of letters from ASI and the reason for keeping the detailed project report (DPR) on heritage corridor development a secrete.

She reiterated her demand to make public the architectural firms selected for the redevelopment of the corridor projects. Sarangi said two firms having no experience on renovation and restoration of monument sites have been awarded the job.

However, the government refuted the allegation clarifying that this is her figment of imagination. Sarangi also demanded a special package for development of servitors.