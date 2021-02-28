STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five months on, no clue on missing forest guard in Odisha

Published: 28th February 2021 09:59 AM

Odisha Forest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Even after five months since forest guard, Suhag Ranjan Panda, posted at Biswanathpur range went missing mysteriously, the police have not got any breakthrough in tracing him. 
Panda (25) stayed with his mother and younger brother in a rented house in Lanjigarh road.

On October 21 last year, he left for work on his motorcycle and told his mother that he will be going to the range office after lunch.

However, Panda did not return and when his mother tried to contact him on his mobile phone, it was switched off.

The forest personnel of the range launched an operation to trace him but in vain. On October 23, the range officer of Biswanathpur lodged a missing report in Narla police station.

However, till date all attempts to trace Panda have been in vain. His motorcycle too has not yet been traced.

Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek said efforts to track Panda’s mobile phone have not yielded any result as it is switched off.

“However, police have not lost hope and steps are being taken to get some clue in the case,” he said.

