NTPC Talcher Kaniha poised to achieve new milestones: CGM Sudip Nag

Published: 28th February 2021 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC

NTPC (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ANGUL: NTPC Talcher Kaniha has performed exceptionally well in the current financial year and is on its way to achieving several milestones, said CGM of the plant, Sudip Nag here on Saturday. 

Addressing mediapersons, Nag said work on flue gas desulphurisation and mine void filling is in progress at the station. The introduction of a wagon tippler has accelerated the process of coal unloading at the plant and also enhanced its productivity.

The station has taken an initiative to enhance ash utilisation by supplying dry ash to National Highways Authority of India for construction of roads.

Besides, it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited for mine-void filling at Jagannath quarry 8. 

Reiterating NTPC’s commitment to clean power, Nag said the PSU is committed to generate and provide reliable power at competitive price in a sustainable manner.

“We use environment-friendly technologies and focus on uplift of society to promote safe and healthy environment for all,” he said.

The CGM said the station has always been keen on ensuring safety at workplace and frequently organises workshops for its workers. 

GM (O&M) Shivam Srivastava, GM (TS) S Murugan, GM (Ash Dyke Management) Sarit Maheswari and GM (HR) Rajnish Rastogi were present at the press meet. 

