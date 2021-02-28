STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha: Jatras, operas allowed with a ceiling of 2000 persons

Stating that facility of advance booking online as well as through counters may also organised, it said that the organisers will be responsible for due compliance of all norms and conditions.

Published: 28th February 2021 10:42 AM

Devotees outside Jagannath templeand people sail a boat in a pond in Barbil as a part of Boita Bandana ritual on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. (File Photo | Ranjan Ganguly/Balaram Mohanty)

Devotees outside Jagannath templeand people sail a boat in a pond in Barbil as a part of Boita Bandana ritual on the occasion of Kartika Purnima. (File Photo | Ranjan Ganguly/Balaram Mohanty)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Open-air theatres, jatras and operas will now be back in business with the Odisha government allowing their shows with a ceiling of 2,000 persons.

In its Unlock guidelines to be in force from March 1 to March 31, the Odisha government maintained that the open-air theatre and jatra shows will be permitted by the local authorities subject to compliance of Covid-19 protocols such as mandatory wearing of masks, physical distancing and provision of thermal scanning. 

Seating arrangements will have to be made by maintaining a distance of six feet from each other, it said and added that persons with influenza-like illness, severe acute respiratory infection, and Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed.

The guidelines said, as far as possible, facility for online bookings of tickets will have to be arranged by the organisers and sufficient numbers of counters should be opened to prevent crowding during physical booking of tickets. Stating that facility of advance booking online as well as through counters may also organised, it said that the organisers will be responsible for due compliance of all norms and conditions.

With the threat of a second wave of Covid-19 infections remaining a cause for worry, the government authorised the School and Mass Education department to develop a detailed SOP for primary schools. However, any decision on reopening of the primary schools will have to be approved by the State government.

The guidelines said considering the present situation, the School and Mass Education department may allow conduct of intra-school class promotion examination for standard IX and XI giving the option of online examination to the students with consent of their parents and guardians. The department of Higher Education has also been authorised to take appropriate decision on the date of re-opening of colleges, higher education institutions and hostels under its jurisdiction.

However, large gatherings and congregations will continue to be prohibited. Social, religious, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural functions, marriage and last rites-related gatherings will be allowed with a ceiling of 500 persons subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines.

