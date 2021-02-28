STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Prudent allocation to aid economic revival: Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

Odidhs FM Niranjan Pujari said prudent resource allocation in the Budget 2021-22 will set the course for economic revival after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 28th February 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Asserting that the State government has made efforts to use available resources in the best possible way, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Saturday said prudent resource allocation in the Budget 2021-22 will set the course for economic revival after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Terming the Budget as welfare and growth oriented, Pujari in his reply to general discussions on Budget said several reform measures have been initiated under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to enhance credibility, accountability and transparency in the budget-making process and it will give an insight into the quality of expenditure.

“We have brought in a multi-year structure to the budget-making process through the introduction of a Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF), Fiscal Strategy Report (FSR), Status Paper on Public Debt, Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Budget to enhance disclosure standards in public financing,” he said. Responding to the apprehension of some members about the debt sustainability of the State, the Finance Minister said there is nothing to fear as the debt to GSDP ratio and interest paid to revenue realisation was well within the prescribed limit of 25 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in 2019-20.

Expecting a revenue surplus of Rs 6,032 crore in 2021-22, which will be 1.03 per cent of the GSDP, Pujari said the fiscal deficit pegged at Rs 20,465 crore will be around 3.49 per cent of the GSDP. 

However, given the compliance to the prevailing norms of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, the fiscal deficit at 3.49 per cent as targeted for the ensuing financial year does not leave much leeway for the government to additional public expenditure, said Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik.

Naik said the government has not made adequate provision for capital expenditure that will create employment opportunity.

Members from both BJP and Congress criticised the government for huge unemployment and its failure to create jobs resulting in large number of people migrating to other states. They also came down heavily on the government for not filling up large number of vacant posts in different departments especially in educational institutions and hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
odisha finance minister Niranjan Pujari
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp