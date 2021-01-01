IIM-S to get permanent address from July 2022

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: January 2 will usher in a new beginning in professional education scene in the country in general and state in particular, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur (IIM-S), in Basantpur on the outskirts of the city, in virtual mode. The institute, slated to be completed in April 2022, will start functioning from the permanent campus from July 2022. Presently, the institute established in 2015, is operating from the campus of Sambalpur University temporarily.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, Director of IIM-S Mahadeo Jaiswal said work on the permanent campus of IIM-S at Basantpur will be completed by April, 2022 and the institute will operate from permanent campus by July the same year. While the State government has provided 200 acre land for the campus, the Centre has sanctioned `401.97 crore for the facility.The proposed campus will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure with energy efficient features as per Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) standards. The art and heritage of Odisha will reflect in the building’s design.

Other dignitaries who will join the foundation stone laying ceremony virtually are Governor of Odisha, Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Education, Communication, Electronics and IT, Sanjay Dhotre. Minister of State for MSME, Pratap Chandra Sarangi will be physically present on the occasion.

The ceremony will be virtually attended by over 5,000 invitees including dignitaries from the Centre, Odisha government, industry leaders, PSUs executives, directors of IIMs, IITs, IISERs, members from weaving communities, farming communities besides students and faculties of the institution.