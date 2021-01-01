STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two-day night curfew in Puri

The beaches at Puri including the blue flag, Chandrabhaga near Konark, Jahaniapir at Astarang and Chilika have been closed and placed under police guard.

Published: 01st January 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

The Golden beach in Odisha's Puri. (Photo| EPS)

The Golden beach in Odisha's Puri. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: To prevent gathering of revellers to celebrate the New Year, the administration on Thursday clamped night curfew in the district from 10 pm till 5 am for two days. The curfew will be in force on December 31 and January 1. The Sri Jagannath temple and other shrines, which were reopened from December 23, have been closed for devotees from December 31 night to January 2.

Puri, the biggest tourist draw, witnesses huge congregation at its tourist sites during the zero night and new year day. For picnickers, it is a top destination too. This year, however, the scenario would be different.

As many as 23 platoons of police personnel have been deployed to prevent gathering at popular tourist destinations like Sakhigopal, Alarnath, Sirulimahavir, Harchandi, Ramchandi, Nrusingha, Sri Loknath, Jodaling, Balikapileswar, Dakshinkali and Beleswar temples. 

The beaches at Puri including the blue flag, Chandrabhaga near Konark, Jahaniapir at Astarang and Chilika have been closed and placed under police guard. All the popular picnic spots are also under police vigil. 

Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for reopening of the Sri Jagannath temple for devotees from outside Puri on January 3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Year night curfew Puri
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
2020 may be remembered as a grim year globally, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't dampen the hopes and dreams for a brighter and better 2021. (Photo | AP)
Hello 2021: Hopeful for a 'COVID free' year, here's how these countries ushered in the new decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp