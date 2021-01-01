Two-day night curfew in Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: To prevent gathering of revellers to celebrate the New Year, the administration on Thursday clamped night curfew in the district from 10 pm till 5 am for two days. The curfew will be in force on December 31 and January 1. The Sri Jagannath temple and other shrines, which were reopened from December 23, have been closed for devotees from December 31 night to January 2.

Puri, the biggest tourist draw, witnesses huge congregation at its tourist sites during the zero night and new year day. For picnickers, it is a top destination too. This year, however, the scenario would be different.

As many as 23 platoons of police personnel have been deployed to prevent gathering at popular tourist destinations like Sakhigopal, Alarnath, Sirulimahavir, Harchandi, Ramchandi, Nrusingha, Sri Loknath, Jodaling, Balikapileswar, Dakshinkali and Beleswar temples.

The beaches at Puri including the blue flag, Chandrabhaga near Konark, Jahaniapir at Astarang and Chilika have been closed and placed under police guard. All the popular picnic spots are also under police vigil.

Meanwhile, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements for reopening of the Sri Jagannath temple for devotees from outside Puri on January 3.