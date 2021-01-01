World-class SCB to be ready by 2024, says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the transformation of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack into a world-class health institution would be complete by 2024.To be renovated, upgraded and expanded at an investment of Rs 3,500 crore, the SCBMCH will become the biggest health facility in public sector, he stated.

After chairing a high-level meeting to review the work plan, Naveen said a state-of-the-art 3,000 bedded integrated hospital equipped with latest medical facilities will be developed on an area of 175 acres in the first phase. The bed strength will be increased to 5,000 in the second phase.

It was decided to develop infrastructure for seamless communication, modern restaurants, commercial centres, facilities for recreation and sports with adequate security provisions. Under this transformational initiative, 1,280 staff quarters and additional hostel facilities for 2,000 more students will be constructed.

An independent managing committee will be constituted for efficient management of the institute and bring necessary changes to improve the quality of healthcare, education and research, he said adding, the project will be completed within three years.

One of his dream projects, the Chief Minister had spelt out the ‘Nabakalebar’ of the premier health institute in the tertiary sector in November 2019 by announcing a financial package of Rs 1,000 crore and later making a similar provision in the budget. He had promised to turn the medical college to an AIIMS Plus category institution under his 5T initiative.

“It is my dream that all people of Odisha have access to high quality and affordable healthcare. A good many Odia doctors serving outside the State and abroad have earned name and fame for their outstanding service in healthcare. We are trying to create a better environment to give these doctors an opportunity to serve their motherland,” the Chief Minister said.

“The SCB Medical College and Hospital has been serving the people of Odisha since 1944. It has produced brilliant doctors who have served and continue to serve patients not only in Odisha but across the globe. They are the pride of our State. It is now upon us to transform this great institution into a world-class facility,” he said.