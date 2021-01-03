STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha government declares Rs 2.5 lakh award for marriage with PwD

 In a bid to promote social harmony, Odisha Government has decided to give cash award of `2.5 lakh to a normal person for marrying a Person with Disability (PwD). 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to promote social harmony, Odisha Government has decided to give cash award of Rs 2.5 lakh to a normal person for marrying a Person with Disability (PwD). The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has floated a new scheme that promises an incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh to be provided for the wedding between a normal person irrespective of category of disability and a PwD so as to mainstream the latter in the society.

While the ST/SC Development department has already announced the cash incentive of `2.5 lakh for marriage between SC/ST and other caste, earlier the government was paying `50,000 for the marriage between PwDs. “The enhanced incentive will enable the couple to lead a normal and dignified life and also encourage people to marry a PwD,” said an official of SSPED.

As decided, the financial incentive will be given to the newly wed couple after proper scrutiny. To avail the reward, the bridegroom and bride must have completed 21 and 18 years of age respectively at the time of marriage and either of spouses must have not availed the incentive award under the scheme earlier. The marriage must have been dowry free. 

The couple has to apply for it along with their marriage registration certificate. The incentive amount will remain fixed in the joint account of the couple and they can withdraw under joint signature after three years.

