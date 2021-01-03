Three poachers held for killing boar, Bhitarkanika on alert

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Arrest of three poachers for killing a boar in the mangrove forest of Gahirmatha forest block has put Bhitarkanika National Park on alert. The accused Jayant Mallick, Tapan Ojha and Alekha Mallick confessed to have laid live wires to the kill the boar for feasts in the village. “We arrested them with carcass of the boar which they were carrying in a vehicle at Nagamatha in Tantiapala-Nandura village,” said forest range officer of the park, Debashis Bhoi.

The three poachers with the carcass of the boar

The accused are suspected to be habitual offenders and involved in several poaching cases. All of them were booked under sections 39 and 49 of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and section 27 of Odisha Forest Act. Two weeks back, forest officials had arrested four poachers and seized carcass of a boar from them in Barunei forest.

The demand for venison shoots up during the holiday season due to which security within the park has been beefed up. Since spotted deer, wild boars and migratory birds are primary targets, the park authorities are on their toes.

The poachers often trap wild boars and spotted animals by spreading nylon ropes and live wires in the mangrove forests and nearby areas. Six years back, forest officials had arrested poachers along with their trained dogs.In search of fodder and water, the large population of deer and wild boars often stray into the nearby village fields and water bodies where they fall prey to the poachers.