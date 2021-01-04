STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bird flu alert sounded in Bhitarkanika National Park

The authorities have begun collecting wet faecal droppings and serum samples from the migratory birds and poultry in and around the park.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express

By Express News Service

BHITARKANIKA: In the wake of bird flu scare in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, a red alert has been sounded at Bhitarkanika National Park, home to thousands of migratory birds during winter. Additional district veterinary officer (disease control) Dr Suresh Chandra Mishra said the officials of the park were directed by the State government to keep a watch on migratory birds to check the spread of bird flu.

The authorities have begun collecting wet faecal droppings and serum samples from the migratory birds and poultry in and around the park. . A team of veterinary doctors fanned out across the park and farms and collected around 1,200 serum samples and wet faecal droppings in the last two days. The samples will be stored in leak-proof containers and cold chains and sent to Animal Disease Research Institute, Cuttack and then to the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. 

READ HERE | Bird flu alert in Rajasthan after crow deaths in several districts

 The forest and veterinary officials have distributed leaflets and booklets among residents of villagers near the park to create awareness on the disease. Surveillance of migratory birds is being conducted at Bhitarkanika, Satabhaya, Hukitola and other major habitats as a large number of migratory birds have already arrived at the water bodies and mangrove forest of the park and other areas this winter, said Dr Mishra.“We have  also requested farmers rearing poultry birds to utilise this opportunity and approach the nearest veterinary dispensaries to get the birds vaccinated to prevent the viral disease,” he said. 

A Rapid Response Team (RRT) has been formed in all blocks of the  district. Each RRT comprises 22 veterinary assistant surgeons (VAS), livestock  inspectors, zilla parishad members and social workers. Forest  and veterinary officials are keeping a close watch on migratory birds particularly bar-headed geese , Brahmani Duck, plovers, pintails  and other species as they are prone to carry the H5NI strain of avian influenza. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhitarkanika National Park Bird Flu Odisha bird flu
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp