Newly-wed woman found hanging

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Body of a newly-wed woman was found hanging in her law’s house at Uttar Sasan village within Dharmasala police limits here on Sunday night. She was rushed to Dharmasala community health centre where the doctors declared her brought dead.

The deceased was identified as 25-year-old Rosalin Sahoo, a native of Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district. Rosalin had married Biranchi Narayan Kar of Uttar Sasan on December 6 last year.

Rosalin’s father lodged a complaint with Dharmasala police on Monday alleging that his daughter was killed by her in-laws over dowry. The woman’s body was sent for postmortem. Dharmasala IIC SK Sahoo said, “We have detained the woman’s husband and are interrogating him. We are waiting for the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death.”