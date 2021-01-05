Woman drowns at picnic spot

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Body of a woman, who drowned in a hillside water body at the scenic Kanakunda in Balishankara block, was retrieved by fire personnel on Monday.The victim, 24-year-old Anupama Prajapati of Rajgangpur, had drowned on Sunday. She along with her family members and a few friends had gone to Kanakunda for picnic. The woman and another boy were descending from a hilly rock when the mishap took place. The boy lost control and grabbed the woman to save himself. While he came hurtling down and fell on a rock, Anupama slipped into the water body and went missing.