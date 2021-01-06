STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi seeks six-laning of NH-60

Sarangi urged Gadkari to consider the proposal to widen the road in the interest of people of Eastern India. 

Published: 06th January 2021 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi handing over the memorandum to his colleague Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Union Minister Pratap Sarangi handing over the memorandum to his colleague Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Union Minister of State for MSME and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi has sought widening of the 120 km stretch of NH-60 from Balasore to Kharagpur to ensure development of Eastern region of the country. Sarangi met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari at New Delhi and submitted a memorandum in this regard on Tuesday. 

He said the four-laning of NH-60 from Balasore to Kharagpur in West Bengal, earlier a State Highway, eased traffic flow between Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. A proposal for six-laning of the highway, floated in 2012, was dropped due to inadequate traffic on the stretch. However, the situation changed in last nine years and the flow of traffic on the highway has gone up considerably. 

Though the 135 km stretch of NH-16 between Kharagpur and Kolkata has six lanes, NH-60 still has four lanes which often results in traffic congestion and mishaps. Sarangi urged Gadkari to consider the proposal to widen the road in the interest of people of Eastern India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Pratap Sarangi NH 60 Nitin Gadkari
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp